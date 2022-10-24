As the parent of two boys who graduated from Webster Groves High School, I value the quality of our schools and want to maintain that quality for future students.
I was thrilled when, in the recent April school board elections in the Kirkwood and Webster Groves school districts, voters rejected the extremist candidates who wanted to defund our public schools by diverting funds to private school vouchers. There is another election coming up on Tuesday, Nov. 8, where voters can support a candidate who is committed to high quality public schools.
Tracy McCreery is running for state Senate in a district that includes Kirkwood, Glendale and Des Peres. She has served for eight years in the Missouri House of Representatives, and has a proven track record on supporting excellent public schools. That is why she has been endorsed by the Missouri National Education Association and the Missouri State Teachers Association. I encourage all of my neighbors who care about education to support Tracy McCreery on election day!
John Hickey
Webster Groves