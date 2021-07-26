As a resident of Webster Groves for the last 43 years, I was wondering who was using my name — Webster Groves Residents Organization, LLC — in recent ads encouraging a “Yes” vote on Prop 1 on the August ballot. The organization claimed (incorrectly) that rejecting Ordinance #9145 would “return the A4 housing zone to single-family housing.” The ordinance would do no such thing — A4 already allows duplex housing and would continue to do so whether or not Prop 1 is approved.
So, I researched the records of the Missouri Ethics Commission and learned that $4,000 in June and $6,000 in July were the only contributions reported to the Missouri Election Commission by the Webster Groves Residents Organization, LLC. All contributions were made by Richard Mazzarella, the president of the organization. Oh, and as of July 10, there were no reported expenditures. Curious.
What appears to be a grassroots organization of Webster Groves residents is seemingly thus far just the effort of one large donor. I resent it when someone tries to co-opt my name and that of many other Webster Groves residents to satisfy their personal motivations. So, until I get an explanation of the real reasons behind this effort I will continue to encourage a “No” vote on Prop 1, which would leave in place the text amendment already approved by the city council. And, by the way, it is my understanding that the two council votes against the text amendment were because it did not go far enough in guaranteeing more affordable housing options in the city.
Ron Zager
Webster Groves