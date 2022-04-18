In 1993, Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist Anna Quindlen wrote: “The brain is a muscle, at least figuratively, and to develop it you have to work it. If kids don’t run up against ideas that are disquieting, or challenging, or different from what they’ve always believed or different from what their parents believe, how will they ever grow as human beings? Ideas are only lethal if you suppress and don’t discuss them ... Banning books (or speakers) shows you don’t trust your kids to think, and you don’t trust yourself to be able to talk with them.”
Fear of being canceled foments much current acrimony. If we are to live in a diverse, functioning society, our children (and some parents and teachers) must learn to listen to others without violence, and to accept that individual preferences are subject to the needs, safety and rights of others. Parents can express concerns directly to teachers, administrators or school boards, but must recognize that in the United States, we do not have the right to impose our family’s beliefs on everyone. Protecting freedom for all can be uncomfortable and difficult, but is essential. The “I’m right/you’re wrong” attitude is the way of Putin.
Of course, parents are responsible at home for modeling, explaining and discussing their moral, religious and cultural beliefs. But outside influences on children are pervasive and inevitable. In a free society, our schools should be a safe place where children can not only become literate, but encounter diversity, learn how to research in order to evaluate disparate viewpoints and engage in civil discourse. Schools should be where they are exposed to new ideas, but also protected from being “canceled” by the loudest voices. This kind of education is what can lessen our divisions and preserve our freedoms. It is our best hope.
Karen Koch
Kirkwood