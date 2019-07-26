Maureen Strobeck and Barbara Lampe opened Encore Consignment Gallery, their furniture and home décor business, in June 2013 in Town & Country.
“We started the business to fill a void in the community, as there truly is nothing else like Encore in the St. Louis metro market,” Strobeck said. “We provide solutions if you are relocating, redecorating or downsizing.”
The business offers consignment sales of gently used furniture and home décor items such as living room, bedroom and dining furniture as well as home accents, rugs, lamps and more. Encore accepts only attractive, clean, desirable items for consignment. Shoppers can find quality items in a variety of styles for prices at 30 to 80 percent of their original value.
The first location was such a success that “we opened our second location in Kirkwood in November 2018, and we are delighted with our decision,” Strobeck said. The Kirkwood showroom is 8,000 square feet and the Town & Country showroom is 10,000 square feet, offering a combined 18,000 square feet of upscale home furnishings that change daily.
Since Encore Consignment Gallery first opened, it has evolved in several ways. “We’ve expanded our services to include in-home visits, transportation services and estate sales,” Strobeck said. “We’ve recognized the need to provide solutions in today’s busy world.”
Strobeck and Lampe derive satisfaction from repeat consignment clients and buying customers. “Our clients continue to use us to provide them the solutions they require while our customer base continues to grow. Many customers frequent both showrooms on a weekly basis.”
Customers say they love the showrooms’ decoration and the way the staff provides inspiration and ideas to decorate their homes. They also appreciate the staff’s ability to respond quickly to assist clients. “Our customers really enjoy how quickly the showroom floor changes — there’s always something new.”
Encore Consignment Gallery
10821 Manchester Rd. • Kirkwood • 636-236-9092