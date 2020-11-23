If my grandparents were still with us, I’d ask them about a Thanksgiving 76 years removed.
November 1944 — 20 years before my time, but one that some of you surely remember: A Thanksgiving in a country at war with no clear end in sight. Reasons for optimism for sure, but a heaviness to the holiday as Americans gathered around the table for the third wartime November, with the lingering air of unease, uncertainty and unpredictability. But still they gathered in myriad ways, and that’s the important point. There may have been empty seats, but still there were full hearts.
That Thanksgiving of 1944 is quite possibly the last one in the U.S. marred by such heaviness — until this one. A lot of emotions will accompany dinner next week. For some, tremendous sadness over the loss of loved ones; for others, anger over the loss of our certainties. For some, great joy over the future of our country; for others, great fear.
We’ll gather around the table with unease, uncertainty and unpredictability lingering. Empty seats most likely, but that doesn’t mean there can’t be full hearts. It’s 2020, and there are ways to connect that previous generations could never have imagined.
Start with Zoom, FaceTime or other electronic connections. If you can’t be with your extended family, schedule an hour or two. Tell stories or play a game. Articulate gratitude, starting with each other. Watch a movie together, encouraging the acerbic narration and inside jokes that only your family can appreciate.
And food can still be the star of the day, even if you’re missing out on Uncle Rick’s White Castle stuffing or Grandma Peggy’s chocolate pies. Nourishment comes in a variety of forms, so ask the elder statesman to write his recipe down in his own unique penmanship (even though we all know he got it from the internet). Have Grandma share her secrets via ballpoint pen, encouraging extra wisdom in the margins.
Never, ever underestimate the power of penmanship — or crayons, for that matter — on memory. Ask the little ones to draw turkeys or family members. (Or family members as turkeys. We all have them.) Then collect, collate and copy for next year. You’ll have a holiday family cookbook that can last generations.
Your neighbors will be celebrating smaller, too, and might need some connection. Make an extra effort to leave a small gift or note of gratitude on their front door, especially the ones who had the opposite political sign as you in their yards three weeks ago.
Thanksgiving 2020 is going to be like no other in recent memory, but it can still be memorable. That Thanksgiving of 1944? Just one year later, the mood would be dramatically different with the war over, and a country brimming with optimism and promise. Americans gathered again that November of 1945 marking empty seats with full hearts. Seventy-four Thanksgivings would follow suit. Remember that.