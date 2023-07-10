The city of Webster Groves is presenting a free webinar series that focuses on building entrepreneurship opportunities for women.
The first webinar, “Bizperation: Business Inspiration To Help You Maximize Your Growth,” will be Friday, July 28, from 12 to 1 p.m. (online). This will be an interactive and informative webinar to help maximize business growth. The speaker will be Kristy Jackson, executive director of the Center of Innovation and Entrepreneurship and owner of DK Solutions, LLC.
For more information about the webinars or to register for the first session, visit webstergrovesmo.gov/empowerwomen.