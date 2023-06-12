Citizens of Shrewsbury are hosting a first responders and all city employees appreciation event on Friday, June 23, from 7 to 10 p.m., at the Shrewsbury Aquatic Center, 7407 Sutherland Ave.
Activities include open swimming and a patio party for the non-swimmers. Hot dogs and water will be provided. Bring a side dish for your family or to share. Bring your own alcoholic beverages, but no glass containers.
There will be a children’s art contest with supplies available for kids to draw or color their favorite fire or police image. There will be a winner in each age group and the winning drawing will be displayed at the Shrewsbury City Center.
Residents are encouraged to write a note about their favorite fire or police experience, which will be presented to department heads. This event is funded by private donations. To donate, visit tinyurl.com/bdzjtaya.