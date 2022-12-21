Wohlberg, Emmagene Leber (nee Walker), died Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, at the age of 106. Although born in Decatur, Illinois, Emmagene spent all but four years of her life in Webster Groves. She attended several elementary schools including Avery and Margaret Goodall and graduated from Webster Groves High School, Class of 1934.
She was preceded in death by both of her husbands, Ernst R. Leber and Wayne A. Wohlberg; her parents; her sister; both brothers; and a grandson. She is survived by her son, Richard (Nancy); her daughter, Barbara; and her grandsons, Brendan (Amanda) and Timothy.
Emmagene was an avid bridge player and world traveler. She served her church in many ways including as elder.
Services were held Friday, Dec. 16, with interment in Pacific, Missouri.
The family suggests donations to the charity of your choice. Arrangements by Bopp Chapel.