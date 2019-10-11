From the mid 1800s into the mid 1900s, generations of artists and craftsmen made a living by creating technically-demanding stained glass windows, some of history’s best. During this period, studios in Europe and the United States were producing acres of what came to be called Munich Pictorial stained glass. The style originated in the Royal Bavarian Stained Glass Manufactory, established by King Ludwig I in 1827. Munich Pictorial style is characterized by lifelike classical portraiture and elaborate background scenes.
St. Louis’ Emil Frei Art Glass was founded in the midst of this stained glass fervor and quickly gained national renown. It won the grand prize at the 1904 Louisiana Purchase Exposition for windows at Holy Family Church in Watertown, New York. Production of these windows required a large and skilled workforce of artists, all trained in expert painting on glass.
Like the anonymous medieval stone masons centuries before, who built awe-inspiring cathedrals, most of the artists who painted in the Munich style remain unknown. When I imagine the studio of glass artists working side by side, the romantic in me is reminded of John Ruskin’s vision of medieval stonemasons, who worked in communal effort, drew on common belief, and served a public purpose. Ruskin believed the “signs of the life and liberty of every workman who struck the stone” to be visible.
Emil Hoffmann was one of these talented artists. Hoffmann was based in Munich and worked as a designer with Emil Frei Art Glass. The only information you’ll find about Hoffmann comes from memories passed on by the Frei family and a few correspondences found in the company’s archives. He survived the Second World War and continued to design Munich style windows as late as the 1950s. Some of his last designs were created circa 1956; you can see them at Mary Queen of Peace in Webster Groves.
Here we see one of Hoffmann’s working designs for the “Nativity” window at Mary Queen of Peace. His exquisite depiction of the Holy Family maintains the Munich Pictorial style, but the plain background shows the move away from lush realism. Stained glass followed changes in architecture and a mid-century modern style gained in popularity.