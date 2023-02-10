One week after the union representing Webster Groves firefighters filed a grievance against the city for failing to provide the fire department with a second truck, it was prepared to file another grievance on Feb. 2 — this time because the fire department was without an ambulance.
The city’s reserve ambulance had been in use while the city waits for an ambulance it ordered a year ago, but the reserve vehicle went out of service the morning of Feb. 2.
City officials borrowed a replacement ambulance from the city of Shrewsbury late in the afternoon on Feb. 2, despite stating reservations the week before about continuing that practice. Borrowed vehicles are not covered by insurance, exposing, officials say, a larger issue for municipalities and the insurance provider to tackle.
The decision to borrow an ambulance from Shrewsbury staved off a grievance from the International Association of Fire Fighters Local 2665, but recent incidents have union representative John Youngblood, along with many residents, asking whether the city’s contingency plan for first responders is facing an emergency of its own.
“Time is critical in the case of a medical emergency such as a stroke or heart attack. This is unacceptable,” Youngblood said.
In a statement to the Times on Tuesday, Feb. 7, Webster Groves City Manager Marie Peoples said that the issue isn’t about fire engines or ambulances, but rather “divisive collective bargaining tactics.”
“At no time was the city of Webster Groves unable to access an ambulance and provide necessary services to the residents of Webster Groves. No Webster Groves resident has been put at risk due to the mechanical issues the department faced,” Peoples said. “We have mutual aid agreements that not only ensure the safety of Webster Groves but also our neighboring municipalities.
“Unfortunately, the city and the Local I.A.F.F. 2665 have not arrived at mutually agreeable collective bargaining terms,” she continued. “Ultimately, the outrage voiced by the Local I.A.F.F. 2665 is not about fire engines or ambulances — these are divisive collective bargaining tactics meant to create disruptions and sow distrust of leadership. The city continues to bargain in good faith, and is hopeful that agreement will soon be reached.”
Peoples maintains that the city has in place the three traditional approaches to apparatus shortages — borrowing a truck from a neighboring municipality, relying on mutual aid and renting a truck.
Last week, she said that while the city of Webster Groves had initially borrowed a fire truck from Shrewsbury in December when the city’s own truck was out for repairs, an accident with the Shrewsbury truck put it out of service and revealed the city’s insurance policy did not cover borrowed vehicles — causing Webster to reevaluate its process for securing temporary vehicles.
After a six-day lapse without a second fire truck, city officials said they negotiated a creative agreement with Sentinel, an emergency vehicle and equipment dealership, to temporarily purchase a fire truck for 60 days for less than $5 a day, which also enables the vehicle to be covered by the city’s insurance.
In response to concerns from residents over the delay in securing a second fire truck, Webster Groves Mayor Laura Arnold said the city “will make sure a plan is in place so this never happens again.”
When it did happen again — and just one week later with an ambulance — and the city’s solution was to temporarily borrow a vehicle, residents had questions.
City officials declined to comment when asked if the temporary purchase of an ambulance through Sentinel would have been an option. But during a city council meeting Tuesday night, Peoples said the city made the decision last week to borrow the ambulance from Shrewsbury because not doing so posed a higher risk to the safety of residents.
“The rationale for doing so is that EMS calls make up about 80% of our calls, so there was more of a risk of not having an ambulance in the area,” Peoples said.
Brian Grossenheider, a Webster Groves resident and St. Louis County firefighter and paramedic who authored a recent social post about the firetruck incident, attended the council meeting to voice his concerns.
“I thought it was important to come here tonight and back up my statements so that it doesn’t seem like I’m just lobbing criticism and not willing to come and speak to you face-to-face,” Grossenheider said. “I’m not here to debate the established facts of what happened. I’m here to simply insist that you do better. Regardless of the reason, what happened with our firetruck, and then again less than a week later with our ambulance, is unacceptable. These are irresponsible decisions by city leaders, and they place our citizens and our first responders in unnecessary and additional risk.”
Webster Groves resident and St. Louis County firefighter and paramedic Steve Hahn echoed the concerns.
“Firefighting and EMS work are time sensitive occupations that require quick action,” he said. “When we do not have the appropriate equipment to do our job, the firefighters, paramedics and citizens are at grave risk. I expect more from our city leaders.”
“We’re Playing Catch Up”
Webster Groves Fire Chief Brett Ellis, who has been with the city for 13 months, said the incidents during the past two weeks culminated in “the perfect storm,” as the department was working with a “dilapidated” fleet and less-than-ideal equipment due to a previous philosophy that was reactive rather than proactive.
During a presentation to council members during Tuesday night’s meeting, Ellis outlined the current state of the department’s gear and fleet, as well as a plan to address its needs.
The chief said he continues to work with city officials to remedy the problem — replacing fleet and phasing out old gear — and establishing a plan to position the department to proactively manage equipment moving forward, all while grappling with a nationwide staffing crisis and unprecedented supply chain issues.
“Quite frankly, we’re playing catch up,” Ellis said. “I absolutely appreciate the support I receive from the council just to get us back to basics, and to get us where we are not in challenging predicaments.”
Mayor Arnold thanked Ellis for his transparency, and shouldered some responsibility for the challenges his department is facing, assuring him and residents that addressing the issues is a priority for the city.
“I’ve been around here for five years and so I have to take some responsibility for where we are,” Arnold said. “We will look forward to hearing your budget and the plans you have over time to make sure that we not only have the right equipment, but we know that it will be reliable because that’s a significant problem for us, obviously.”