I’m a bit worried about my officemate.
She has shared my space every day of these past 14 pandemic months, offering nothing but stability, loyalty and good listening skills. Really, her only flaw is a propensity for loud outbursts at squirrels, and/or anyone who has the audacity to step on our lawn.
Her name is Molly, a 22-pound mini Goldendoodle, who has lived 15 of her 22 months with undivided attention and constant companionship. So when the boss says, “We’d like you back in the office in late August,” my first thought is goodbye yoga pants, followed by “Molly is going to take this so hard.”
“Maybe not as much as you think,” says Cindy Berndt, owner of Critter Sitters, an in-home, personalized pet care company. “Dogs are pretty resilient.”
Berndt saw her business come to a virtual halt 15 months ago, but was able to keep it afloat with sheer will and creativity, riding out the storm that was 2020. Now, business is picking up with each month, but she’s noticed how much the pandemic has affected our pets —both dogs and cats.
“There’s no science here, but I’ve definitely seen a change,” she says. “Cats like to create their own environment and get stressed when their owners are always around, but dogs are stressed, too. Their behavior is just easier to fix.”
We’re dog people. Dog people who are guilty of the very habits that Berndt says may be contributing to anxiety in dogs: Constant attention, letting her outside nearly every hour, taking her for walks three times a day. Extra snacks.
“First, give yourself a break,” Berndt says. “No one knew how to act during the pandemic. But just like humans need space, pets need space, too. Start giving it now, and definitely use this time to slowly get back into a work routine.”
Another strategy is to mix up their walks.
“Dogs need enrichment,” she says. “They were used to encountering other dogs and smells in the park on weekends, and they love that kind of stimulation. So if you’ve been walking them on the same block, they can get into a rut.”
And whatever you do, skip the table scraps.
“I’m seeing dogs for the first time in 14 months, and wow, Fluffy’s gained 10 pounds,” she says. “And people are like, ‘I’m not sure how that happened because she’s getting extra walks.’
“Skip the extra treats, and unless you’re cooking food specifically for your pet, don’t feed them people food from the table,” she added.
And remember: Pets are going to pick up on your moods.
“They’re going to fall back into their daily routine pretty easily, but they will also react to how you’re handling the change, so go easy on yourself,” she says.
Above all, be patient.
“It’s going to take some time for us all to get back to normal, whatever that becomes,” she says. “It’s not gonna happen overnight.”