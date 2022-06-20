I imagine it must be strangely disorienting for my husband, Josh, to toggle between his world at work where he is awarded for his intelligence, efficiency and competence, to his world at home where he is most adored for simply being a human punching bag. He goes from being at the top of the pecking order to literally laying in the fetal position at the bottom of a pile of pint-sized people, all pummeling him with their tiny fists and screaming with delight.
Last week, our 3-year-old walked up to Josh after a raucous wrestling match, looked him right in the eye with a mischievous grin, and honked him on the nose while he said, “I’m going to break your arm next Tuesday.” All I could think was what a stark contrast Josh’s day must be to go from being fiercely successful and unwaveringly confident to being smack talked by a toddler.
I started to notice this dynamic a few years ago when the boys and I had an opportunity to visit Josh’s aerospace manufacturing site on Family Day. While he paraded our family around this enormous facility, proudly introducing us to his coworkers, I remember being disarmingly distracted the whole time by the vastness of his responsibilities.
Being able to see Josh at work gave me the rare opportunity to appreciate how difficult it must be to switch between these roles. At work, he must lean forward, constantly stretching himself and others to reach goals more efficiently. But on his way home, he must abruptly readjust his posture and his mindset so that he can lean backward and slow down his pace.
I can see this conflict at play behind Josh’s eyes as he tries (for the third time) to patiently remind our 7-year-old to tie his shoes, while internally he is screaming 17 ways he could do it more efficiently. I can see this internal conflict as our 5-year-old climbs into Josh’s lap at the dinner table (just as Josh was getting ready to excuse himself to go finish a project in the garage) and he chooses to wrap his arms around our son instead of rushing ahead. I can see this struggle when our 3-year-old grabs his toy lawn mower so that he can “help dad” cut the grass and Josh just grins and says, “Well, come on bud.”
I admire how hard Josh works to embrace these dual realities, and I want to savor the moments when he chooses to slow down. I can see him fighting to internalize the idea that his greatest asset is not his productivity, but his presence.
It may be tempting for him to see his resume as his greatest accomplishment in life, but it’s actually his work at home that will be his greatest legacy.