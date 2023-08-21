“Life is a beautiful journey of change, and at Gambrill Gardens, we believe in making each chapter better than the last.” says Missy Fevold, our Director of Leasing. “We encourage everyone to take that step towards a fulfilling and worry-free lifestyle in our vibrant community. Don’t be intimidated by the change - embrace the joy of living in a place where happiness and excitement abound!”
For over 45 years, Gambrill Gardens has been a haven for seniors, providing a welcoming environment surrounded by 25 acres of green space with beautiful walking paths. Our $7 million renovation has transformed our facilities into a bright and airy space with game rooms, puzzle rooms, cozy fireplaces, and plenty of places to relax and socialize.
At Gambrill Gardens, we ensure that your days are filled with joy and activities that make you feel young at heart. Enjoy Friday happy hour, live music, classes, Bingo, and gathering with friends on our grand patio under the stars while watching Cardinals games!
We also value your health and well-being. Our state-of-the-art gym offers weekly classes, including balance and strength training, as well as Tai Chi. Our team of talented chefs prepares healthy, delicious meals packed with fresh fruits and veggies to keep you energized and nourished.
We understand that personal care is essential, and our dedicated partners at AW Health Care provide assistance to help you live independently for as long as possible. From medication management to help with showering or getting in and out of bed, we’re here to support you every step of the way.
Say goodbye to the overwhelming maintenance of your home and reclaim valuable time to enjoy life to the fullest! Come and experience the magic of Gambrill Gardens - where senior living is an incredible journey of joy, laughter, and cherished memories. “Join us today and get back into the things you love!” said Fevold.
1 Strecker Road | Ellisville | 636-207-3720 | www.gambrillgardens.com