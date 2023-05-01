As summer draws closer and warmer days beckon, the idea of making time to get out into nature can seem nearly impossible. Shrink travel time and expand time spent in nature in the company of family at Innsbrook Resort.
A summer season spent at Innsbrook sparks the start of new family traditions for countless summers to come. The peaceful lakeside resort community — just a 30 minute drive from St. Charles or Chesterfield — is centered on two of life’s most constant things: nature and family.
Those who want to get away from the hustle and bustle the city can relax and reconnect at St. Louis’ favorite close-to-home retreat for over 50 years. Relax in a hammock aboard a sailboat, enjoy paddleboarding, sit around a campfire or enjoy an amazing view of Innsbrook’s spectacular annual Fourth of July celebration. Turn summer days into an everlasting vacation in Innsbrook.
Outdoor recreation has no limits in a community bursting with opportunities for solo or social outdoor activities. Set amid Mother Nature’s playground, explore the outdoors on one of the resort’s seven nature trails, hit the links on the 18-hole championship golf course, cool down by the water, gather at the on-site eateries and restaurants, or enjoy a full roster of events and activities for the entire family.
Whether its crafts, hiking, learning or playing games, children and adults alike can embark on fun-filled adventures through a collection of classes, workshops, camps, cultural events, concerts and more.
From experienced players to beginners and everything in between, golf is a favorite for many guests and residents. Set among rolling, wooded hillsides, narrow fertile valleys and 12 sparkling lakes, the 18-hole championship golf course provides an impeccable golf outing paired with spectacular views from the first tee box on the green to the 18th.
Of course, a summer at Innsbrook wouldn’t be complete without luxury living by the water. Shimmering, crystal-clear lakes in a variety of shapes and sizes, each with its own mesmerizing view, have attracted more families to Innsbrook than ever before.
Whether fishing, kayaking, swimming or relaxing on the beach or in a hammock, residents and guests can soak up everything life by the water has to offer with over 100 lakes, multiple community beaches, an aquatics center featuring a lazy river and poolside eatery, and an additional pool opening this summer, all located inside Innsbrook’s gates.
Recreation and relaxation — it’s truly the best of both worlds. Discover the possibilities waiting this summer at Innsbrook.
View all current property listings, housing communities, a complete calendar of events and more at online at innsbrook-resort.com. Schedule a personal tour with one of Innsbrook’s expert agents by calling 636-928-3366, extension 9199.