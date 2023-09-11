I grew up in Glendale and graduated from Kirkwood High School in 1968. After 40 years of teaching at a university, I now live in Florida, far away from St. Louis.
However, I still read the Webster-Kirkwood Times to catch up on what’s going on in my hometown. I am now very sad, concerned and embarrassed for both Webster and Kirkwood, having made national news for the verbal harassment of a U.S. Postal worker in Kirkwood, and the tearing down of signs on private property in Webster Groves in two racially motivated incidents.
Assault on a postal employee and destruction of private property are punishable offenses in the court system. So, what will the justice system in Kirkwood and Webster do about this? I am starting to believe these two communities are no longer the safe, caring places they once were. Maybe they never really were interested in love of neighbors? It’s time to prove me wrong.
Andrew F. Thompson
Fort Myers, Florida