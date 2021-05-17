I just received U.S. Rep. Ann Wagner’s weekly email update. She starts with the inaccuracy that President Biden is breaking his promise to reach across the aisle. He is reaching. In fact, he invited Republicans to the White House. The problem is Republican refusal to negotiate.
Ann next said that Biden wants to raise our taxes and increase control over our lives. Biden has stated continuously that only those earning over $400,000 will see an increase. He is not trying to control our lives. He is trying to help us survive an international crisis. Is Ann really against helping us?
Next, Ann touted her legislation, the “Born Alive Abortion Survivor Protection Act.” I believe this is good legislation, but what about the babies of poor women who do want to save their babies? What about expanding Medicaid? Don’t those babies have the same rights?
Martin Walsh
Glendale