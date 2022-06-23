In theaters June 24.
THE PLOT:
Elvis Presley (Austin Butler) grew up in a poverty-stricken African American neighborhood. He was exposed to R&B, Gospel and Soul music at tent revivals and Honky Tonks, as his family embraced their spiritual roots.
In his teens, Elvis spun heads and gained the ire of conservative society with energetic rock music, gyrating hips and music that was based upon Black R&B songs.
However, those hips, his “dreamy” features and stirring music created a landslide of popularity with young people, especially women.
Catching the eye of promoter Col. Tom Parker (Tom Hanks), Elvis was signed to a long-term contract that would end up being the undoing of both men.
As Elvis’ popularity skyrocketed him to fame and fortune, marriage and fatherhood, the pressures of stardom, family, drugs, alcohol and deceit take its toll on our first true rock star.
KENT’S TAKE:
“Elvis” is all that needs to be said for most people to create their impression of the man and myth. Being the first “one name” star (like a future Madonna or Beyoncé), Elvis gained stardom quickly and thoroughly.
As Parker, a former carnival sideshow owner, began promoting this teenage heartthrob, he also began manipulating Elvis and his family.
Writer/director Baz Luhrmann knows his way around a story. His films are some of the most energized and memorable films in the industry ("Strictly Ballroom," "Romeo + Juliet," "Moulin Rouge") that display an unforgettable panache. Here he weaves the biography of one of the most iconic figures within the context of the segregationist eras, the tumultuous 60s and the polyester 70s.
Luhrmann shows viewers a man who knew his roots, but couldn’t always express them. Elvis’ search for inner truth brings him shame, anger, depression and eventually an understanding that true success follows that truth, not the trappings of money and fame.
Using his distinctive editing style of quick-paced cuts and unusual perspectives, Luhrmann invites us to follow him into a biopic with the feel of a fable on an epic scale. Add colorful and elegant sets and costumes and this film becomes a treat for both the eyes and mind.
Writers Luhrmann, Sam Bromell and Craig Pearce bring Elvis to life by humanizing this icon, explaining his influences, life-changing decisions, and his fight to gain fame and keep relevance. The dialogue is always meant to help define a character and create connections that fuel a story. The dialogue in “Elvis” indeed does this, but since Luhrmann uses many more visual elements than most to propel the story, the dialogue has less opportunity to work its magic, thus the writing must be even tighter. It is — and what a success.
Tom Hanks gives a strong performance of Parker. His obese antagonist is fun to hate. But as you remind yourself it’s Tom Hanks under that silicone, one sometimes feels guilty in hating such a beloved star. Austin Butler’s Elvis is dead-on. His iconic stare, mannerisms and voice quickly engage and hold audiences throughout. As we follow Elvis through the decades, both his voice and moves change with the man, creating an even more unbelievable performance.
Of course, at the center of this film is the music. Yet, again Luhrmann doesn’t take the traditional route to Elvis’ music. He takes us on the journey to discover that Elvis had heard many of his hits in the Black community and he brought them into the mainstream through rock n’ roll. The soundtrack to this filmsets the mood and a strong foundation for each scene.
“Elvis” is worthy of its one name title as moviegoers are treated to an iconic film that is one of my top of the year. At three hours long, this melodic biopic is a must-see for Elvis fans and all who love music.
LYNN’S TAKE:
Baz Luhrmann’s sensational and stylish spin on the man, the myth and the legend, “Elvis” restores the luster to the once fallen King of Rock ‘n Roll.
For those who may wonder why Elvis Aaron Presley is a cultural icon, this lovingly crafted film is the definitive Exhibit A. There will be no doubt about how he became the rebel yell of a generation and shook up society’s norms in prim 1950s Eisenhower America. His raw, incandescent talent made such an impact as to forever change popular music.
Through Luhrmann’s trademark kinetic, frenetic method, he depicts a young Elvis (Chaydon Jay) as a churchgoing mama’s boy who grew up in poverty and how early Black music influences shaped him into a soulful white singer.
That unique mix of rockabilly, country, Southern gospel, blues, and pop ballads that made Elvis stand out — and break through racial barriers — is an aural delight, thanks to the massive teams of sound engineers and music technicians.
In a breathtaking and brilliant performance, Austin Butler scorches the screen as Elvis from teen heartthrob to red-hot superstar to Vegas comeback to drug-addled shell of his former self.
By bringing out Elvis’ humanity and how his identity was shaped, Butler puts an indelible stamp on one of the 20th century’s brightest supernovas. Dynamic in song, movement, and demeanor, the actor is mesmerizing in a classic “star is born” scenario.
Luhrmann chronicles Elvis’ meteoric rise in vibrant vignettes as the singer’s sinewy sensuality electrified audiences. Oh, the scandals, the puritanical shock, and the excitement rippling through white middle-class America.
There isn’t much room for character development in the sprawling supporting cast, but the performers make the most of their brief screen time. Kelvin Harrison Jr. is memorable as a young B.B. King, hanging out with his white friend on Beale Street, while Kodi Smit-McPhee is underused as singer Jimmie Rodgers, who helped introduce Elvis to the uninitiated.
Of significance is Sam Phillips (Josh McConville) of Sun Records, his smart receptionist Marion Keisker (Kate Mulvany) and DJ Dewey Phillips (Patrick Shearer), for without this power trio, there’d be no velvet Elvis.
Other music influences mentioned are David Wenham as country singer Hank Snow, Alton Mason as Little Richard, Gary Clark Jr. as Arthur “Big Boy” Crudup and Yola as Sister Rosetta Tharp.
The technical work dazzles, with cinematographer Mandy Walker giving each decade a particular retro look. Editors Matthew Villa and Jonathan Redmond, who previously worked together on Luhrmann’s 2013 “The Great Gatsby,” wove news clippings, music, videos, period details and classic recreations for the ultimate sizzle reel.
Luhrmann’s wife and frequent collaborator, Catherine Martin, did outstanding work as both the costume designer and production designer, spotlighting the signature looks, humble beginnings and lavish lifestyle.
Luhrmann shows how Elvis, nicknamed “The Memphis Flash,” created a danger zone all by his lonesome. And how the naïve working-class "hillbilly" and his unsophisticated parents Gladys (Helen Thomson) and Vernon (Richard Roxburgh) were taken advantage of by cagey con artist Colonel Tom Parker, who recognized a meal ticket and corralled the innocent young kid so he could pull the strings.
Part fraud, part genius promoter, Parker’s greed, power moves and deceptive practices are brought into sharper focus here, and for this sleazier damning portrait, a nearly unrecognizable Tom Hanks adopts a distinctive voice and dramatically changes his physical appearance. It’s rare to see Hanks as a villain, and takes some getting used to, as does the unusual vocal cadence.
Luhrmann’s hyper-visual flourishes eventually find its rhythm and yields to a more conventional narrative. Now in the Army in 1958 to cool down his controversial gyrations — those swiveling hips on national television! His "rubber legs!" — his fateful romance with Priscilla Beaulieu is sweetly told.
Australian actress Olivia DeJonge, recently seen in the HBO limited series “The Staircase,” is a stable influence as the love of Elvis’ life. She was 14, he was 24 when they met while he was stationed in Germany. After a seven-year courtship, they were married in 1967 and divorced in 1973. Butler and DeJonge make the coupling work as the calm eye in the hurricane.
The movie really takes flight when it tackles how the social upheaval of the 1960s affected art and became a catalyst for pop stars wanting to be relevant. Elvis was on the verge of has-been territory as his popularity waned after a string of movie flops. His entourage, aka The Memphis Mafia, had grown unwieldy. But his trusted asset, talent manager Jerry Schilling (Luke Bracey), is an integral part of the trailblazing.
You can describe Elvis in many ways, but bland isn’t part of the vocabulary. The entertainer knew he needed a makeover, and he shrewdly enlisted record producer Bones Howe (Gareth Davies) and director Steve Binder (Dacre Montgomery) to recharge his image so he mattered again.
This is best demonstrated by the fascinating behind-the-scenes sequence of the “Singer Presents Elvis” TV special set for airing on Dec. 3, 1968. Can you imagine The King wearing a Christmas sweater and singing carols? That’s what the sponsor and Parker thought they were recording, but the hip cool people in charge pulled off a minor miracle — a thrilling combination of Elvis unplugged and off-the-charts charisma that cemented his live solo stature. Now known as the “Comeback” special, it was the highest rated show for NBC that year, and often imitated thereafter.
His back-on-top transformation reignited a fire within, and Elvis returned to live performances, establishing residency in Vegas.
But Elvis’ downward spiral in the 1970s can’t be avoided, and neither can what eventually led to his untimely death at age 42 on Aug. 16, 1977.
While Elvis’ remarkable life is more material that can be contained in one feature, this film delivers the key moments for a sympathetic, complex, yet tragic, portrait. With a singular vision, Luhrmann hits the sweet spot as he achieves a new appreciation for rock ‘n roll royalty. And that’s all right.