Rolfes, Elsa Ann Senst Vasquez, passed away on Nov. 11, 2021. She was born in St. Louis, and spent the next 102 years surrounded by family and friends and making countless memories. Elsa was the daughter of Anna and Paul Senst and survived her two sisters, Edna and Pauline.
A graduate of Roosevelt High School, she was on the court of the Veiled Prophet Queen of Love and Beauty. She survived two pandemics and two World Wars with a smile on her face and a Manhattan in her hand.
While Elsa helped her family run a restaurant and worked at St. Joseph Hospital, her most cherished job was working at the Kirkwood YMCA for over 30 years. When not working, she enjoyed playing bridge, gardening, and traditional German foods.
Elsa married John Kane Vasquez in 1941 and they settled in Crestwood, where she was a self-proclaimed “Charter Member” of the City.
Elsa is survived by her two children, John (Karen) Vasquez and Mary Anne Vasquez (Brent) Fletcher; and her loving niece Judy (John) Chew. She spent her later years married to Fred Rolfes, traveling and enjoying her six grandchildren: Laura Vasquez (Andy) Wheeler, Sarah Fletcher (Mark) Salvia, Katie Vasquez (Kevin) Shipley, Ann Fletcher (Lloyd) Schnieders, Maureen Vasquez (Dima) Shifrin, and Bridget Fletcher (John) Challis.
In addition to being a mother of two and a grandmother of six, Elsa was a proud great-grandmother of fifteen and friend and relative to countless more. Elsa donated her body to St. Louis University so that we can all learn how to live such a long and loving life.
Visitation for Elsa will be at St. Peter Catholic Church on Nov. 27, 2021, at 10 a.m., followed by a service at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the YMCA of Kirkwood in honor of Elsa Rolfes. Arrangements by Bopp Chapel.