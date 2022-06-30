Kauffmann, Elmer “Al” L., fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Monday, June 20, 2022. He was the most beloved son of the late Elmer H. and Antonina “Lee” Kauffmann; cherished and loving brother of Joseph F. (the late Marlene) and Gary Kauffmann, and Diane (the late Patrick) Ford; dear uncle of Joseph G. Kauffmann, Steven (Julie) Kauffmann, Linda Herrera, Sandra Fialka, Michelle Patterson, Christine Kauffmann, Michael (Erica) Ford, and Jennifer (Drew) Williamson; our dear great-uncle, nephew, godfather, cousin, and friend to many.
Elmer was a devoted and loving son who spent countless hours caring for his parents when they were in failing health. He began his teaching career at Cleveland High School, where he taught from 1973 to 1980 and became known as “Al” to his colleagues and students. He then went on to teach at multiple St. Louis City public high schools during his career.
Elmer made many lifelong friendships with some of his students and their families, particularly Mike and Jackie Coleman and Curt, Ellen, and Alexa Faulkenberry. He served as an Alderman in Shrewsbury from 1987 to 2019. Elmer greatly enjoyed spending time with family and friends and attending shows at the Fox, Muny, and Stages theaters. He was deeply involved in family activities and was always there in times of need. Elmer will be deeply missed but will live forever in our hearts, as he has left us with countless fond memories.
Services: Visitation Friday, July 1, 2022, 3 to 9 p.m., at John L. Ziegenhein & Sons South County, 4830 Lemay Ferry Road, St. Louis, MO 63129.
Funeral procession Saturday, July 2, at 10:15 a.m. from John L. Ziegenhein & Sons South County to St. Michael the Archangel Church, 7622 Sutherland Ave. in Shrewsbury for 11 a.m. Mass. Entombment Resurrection Cemetery.