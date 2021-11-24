McNulty, Jr., Elmer A., 77, passed away peacefully on Nov. 20, 2021, after a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease. He was the dear father of Amanda McNulty, Emily (Brett) Duggin and Daniel (Emily) McNulty. Most importantly, he was the beloved grandfather of Matthew, Ava, Lizzie, Hunter, Emerson, Kempton, and Lennon.
Elmer was born June 28, 1944, to Elmer and Grace McNulty, and was the younger brother to his sister Suzanne. He attended St. Ann’s grade school and graduated from CBC in 1962. He worked in the corporate offices at Laclede Gas for over 30 years. He was a longtime resident of the Kirkwood Community, where he raised his family and served as alderman of Oakland for over a decade.
He graduated from the University of Missouri - St. Louis with a degree in economics. He was part of the University’s very first graduating class of 1967. He had a strong passion for volunteerism that included: Big Brothers and Big Sisters; Oasis grade school tutoring; Manor Grove; and Adventure (Indian) Guides; and spent many hours at Eliot Chapel and the preschool. He was also a proud member of the Sierra Club for over thirty years.
He had a great love for the outdoors — which included biking, hiking, camping, canoeing, and backpacking — which he lovingly passed on to his son. He also enjoyed swimming and spent many hours at the Kirkwood YMCA pool. He had a great love for animals and found great companions in his many dogs over the years.
Elmer was a generous and caring person who loved his family and friends immensely. It was always his wish to help further research of Parkinson’s Disease. His donation to the Mayo Clinic brain bank in Jacksonville, Florida, is something he felt was important to find new treatments that provide a better quality of life for Parkinson’s patients in the future. Even after his death, he continued to think of others and saw the importance of finding new treatments for this terrible disease.
His family would like to give a special thank you to Dolan Memory Care and all the Lyon house staff, as well as his friends, Jim and Terry, who were like family to him and cared for him over the years.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the local Parkinson’s Foundation Chapter at: APDA St. Louis, 1415 Elbridge Payne Road, Suite 150, Chesterfield, MO 63017; or donations can be made online at http://www.APDAparkinson.org/st-louis.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, Nov. 27 ,at 1 p.m., followed by a 2 p.m. Funeral at St. Peters Catholic Church, 243 W. Argonne Drive. The family will receive guests at their home following the funeral.