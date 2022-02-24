Albano, Ellen Gail Kruger, 68, passed away with family members at her side on Feb. 13, 2022. Ellen was born on Aug. 3, 1953, and was the second child of Robert W. Kruger, Sr., and Maurine Ebling Kruger, both deceased. She was the mother of Ryan Erbe (Amber) and Katie Clinard (Josh); and grandmother to Holden, Wyatt, MacKenzie, and the late Nathan.
Ellen also leaves behind her four loving siblings, Kathy Woollard (Gary), Betsy (Jamie), Bob (Joan) and Kevin (Karen) Kruger. She will also be deeply missed by her many nieces and nephews — Rob (Logan), Scott (Lindsay), Sarah (Andrew), Maggie (Robert), David (Kelli), Christopher, Annie, and William; and eight great-nieces and great-nephews.
Ellen was a graduate of Mary Queen of Peace, Nerinx Hall High School, and UMSL. She worked for the special school district and was always active in the local PTO. Over the years, Ellen formed close relationships with her many nieces and nephews to whom she was a generous, fun, and loving aunt. She will be deeply missed and forever in our hearts. A memorial service was held at Bopp Chapel on Feb. 19, followed by burial at Resurrection Cemetery.