As 2020 would have it, there have been some changes in the Tentschert household. My son, Colin, has moved back home after a short stint living with his sister. In addition to his belongings, he also returned with a 1-year-old Beagle/Chihuahua mix named Ollie.
We also have a 13-year-old Shih Tzu named Ella who quietly shuffles around, mostly deaf, partially blind and a bit grumpy. She is a loving dog, but thinks Ollie is a “young whippersnapper,” always bothering her, wanting to play. Ella’s empty stare and complete stillness flags her lack of interest to everyone but Ollie.
Most of the time it’s fun to watch Ollie pounce around Ella nipping at her, trying to get her to react. Ollie’s tail creates a pleasant breeze as his excitement grows, while Ella’s tail mirrors her inscrutable countenance. Right now, we are at the stage where Ella gets frustrated with Ollie and lashes out because of his constant pestering. She eventually tires of this, lashing out with a quick growl/bark/snap.
That’s exactly what we are seeing happen across the country these days, too. We are at a stage where many growl, snap and lash out at one another. Both political parties are pestering the other, trying to get the other to react.
Regardless of your side of the political battle in which we now find ourselves, I think we can all agree on a few things. We need to find some common ground, even if it’s something small, then build from there. We all need to become better listeners. I tell my children: “You learn more by listening than talking.”
There are many forces driving a wedge to separate this country, and we need to realize those forces have an agenda. Both parties have flaws, yet both parties have ideas that can help the country move forward. All of us have friends and family that see things differently than we do, and these differing thoughts and feelings can actually help solve problems. If we all thought alike, we could never create innovative solutions, find cures for diseases or write the next great novel or film.
Recently, we have noticed that Ollie leaves some of his food for Ella to eat and soon after, Ella started knocking some of her food out of her bowl for Ollie — an olive branch, some common ground, a start at mending fences.
We can learn a valuable lesson from Ollie’s and Ella’s instinctual need to get along. Extend an olive branch to a friend, family member or someone new. We need to start finding common ground and mending our broken country.