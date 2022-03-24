LaChance, Elizabeth (nee Hartman), of Webster Groves, Missouri, was born one of 11 children Oct. 3, 1947, in Kirkwood, Missouri, to Jack and Sara Hartman (nee; Evans), and peacefully passed away surrounded by her family Monday, Mar. 14, 2022, at the age of 74 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Sara Hartman; her brothers, John Hartman and Richard Hartman; her sister-in-law, Barb Hartman; and brothers-in-law Robert Knoblaugh and Jim Hanlen.
She is survived by her dear husband of 52 years, Bill; children, Alicia and Billy LaChance; brothers, Mark, Robert and James Hartman; sisters, Joan Hanlen, Annie Knoblaugh, Sara Siorek, Mary Lenz and Linda Hartman; grandchildren Ava, Lucas and Hugo Hoffman; sisters-in-law, Judy Hartman and Catherine Hartman; brothers-in-law, Fred Lenz and Frank Siorek; along with numerous extended family and friends.
Elizabeth graduated from Ursuline Academy in 1965 and studied fine arts at Southeast Missouri University.
She was an accomplished artist, with pictures adorning the collections of Sandra Day O’ Connor, Mark Harmon and Senator Jack Danforth, among others. She was an avid gardener, and delighted in decorating her home with Early American antiques and artwork that she collected with her husband Bill throughout the years.
Of all her accomplishments, it was her family in which she took the most pride. She was a dedicated, nurturing mother, and a devoted wife. She will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Services: a remembrance will be held on Monday, March 28, from 11 a.m. - noon at Bopp Chapel in Kirkwood. Memorial gifts can be made in her honor to St. Joseph’s Indian School and The Missouri Botanical Garden. Family and friends can share stories, photos, and condolences online at boppchapel.com.