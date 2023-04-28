Mahan, Elizabeth. With humble acceptance of God’s will, we announce the passing of long time resident of Rock Hill, Elizabeth Mahan, on April 20, 2023.
She was the beloved wife of James Mahan, who preceded her in death, for over 75 years. She was the mother of six children: Catherine George (Sherman); Jimmie Mahan (Phyllis); Ervin Mahan (deceased); Jerome Mahan (Sharon); Marsha Mahan; and Honorable Mayor Edward Mahan. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, April 29, at 11 a.m. at the New Northside Missionary Baptist Church.