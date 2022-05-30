Kellerman, Elizabeth (nee Ravenscroft), passed away on Jan. 11, 2022.
Betty Kellerman was born to Ernest and Mildred Ravenscroft in St. Louis on July 24, 1928. She grew up in Webster Groves, attending Webster Groves High School and Washington University, where she majored in fine arts, and later achieved a master’s degree in education.
She married Doug Kellerman and raised two children. After Doug’s death in 1967, she began her teaching career, first at Avery School, then at Steger, where she taught hands-on science in the gifted program. From there she progressed to mentoring elementary school teachers in teaching experimental science.
She had many interests, shared with many friends, including gardening, bookbinding, travel, reading, Native American culture, and her beloved Gordon Setter dogs. In her mid-eighties, she moved to California to be nearer to her family, but always cherished her longtime bonds with friends and family in St. Louis.
She is survived by her sister, Jinny Danzer, her son and daughter-in-law David and Patty, her daughter and son-in-law Kathy and Ross, and her granddaughter Leah.