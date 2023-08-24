Telthorst, Elizabeth (Betty) (nee Dunsford). Betty, 95, died peacefully Tuesday morning, Aug. 21, 2023.
When her sorority sister at Notre Dame High School, Marian Telthorst, was dying of cancer, she recommended Betty to her husband, Edgar J. Telthorst. They married in 1987 and had a wonderful time traveling until he was diagnosed with cancer and passed in 1995. He left her with a large, still-growing family of five children, 12 grandchildren, and 14 1/2 great grandchildren. She became a wonderful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother to all of them.
Betty grew up in south St. Louis and moved to Glendale and then Webster Groves as a young adult. Before marrying Edgar at 58, she was a successful career woman, rising from secretary to director of personnel at Weyerhaeuser Lumber Co. She had a great personality and was a wonderful and witty conversationalist.
While her work kept her on the road, she spent her time on airplanes doing counted cross-stitch making many beautiful items. When at home, and after she retired, she played with three bridge clubs and traveled extensively. She also volunteered for the St. Louis Art Museum and was an active member of her church, St. Clement’s of Rome. She will be dearly missed.
Wake at Bopp Chapel on Manchester Road in Kirkwood from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 25. Funeral Mass at St. Clement’s in Des Peres at 10 a.m. Private burial at Jefferson Barracks on Monday.