Wilson, Elizabeth “Betty” Lee, 80, passed away at 10:53 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at her home in Warson Woods. She was born Feb. 2, 1940, in St. Louis, Missouri, the daughter of the late Robert P. and Meta P. (Gemeinhardt) Fiehler, in Potter, Nebraska and formerly of Perryville, Missouri. She was united in marriage on June 25, 1961 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, in Potter to Daniel M. Wilson.
Betty received an associate’s degree in elementary education from St. John College in Winfield, Kansas. She then received a call to be the second teacher at the newly established school at Hope Lutheran Church in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Betty became good friends with her future sister-in-law, who ended up being Dan and Betty’s matchmaker. Betty left her teaching career to become an active duty military spouse when Dan was deployed to Vietnam. Together, they moved 20 times over a 30-year military career, over which she maintained a Christian home and raised three wonderful sons.
Betty was always active in her church and community. She served in leadership positions in the Lutheran Women’s Missionary League. Betty enjoyed music, painting, cross-stitching and quilting — especially with church groups.
She is survived by her husband, Dan; a son, Greg Wilson and his wife Lisa of Denver, Colorado; a son, Eric Wilson and his fiancée, Lisa Leguet of St. Louis; a son, Chris Wilson and his wife Susan of Ellisville, Illinois; a sister-in-law, Nyla Peterlin and her husband, Harry, of Idaho Falls; a sister-in-law, Betty Nichols, of Boise, Idaho; four grandsons: Ben, Josh, Cooper and James; four granddaughters: Sam, Emery, Kaitlin and Hannah; and an extensive extended family and many friends.
Visitation was held on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Des Peres, Missouri, followed immediately by funeral services. A private burial was held at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020.
The family requests memorial donations be made to Concordia Seminary, St. Louis, Missouri c/o Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Road, Kirkwood, MO 63122. Online condolences and guest book signing may be made at www.boppchapel.com.