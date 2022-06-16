Rohn, Elizabeth A. (nee Herrmann), baptized into the hope of Christ’s Resurrection, passed away Tuesday, June 7, 2022. She was 63 years old and lived in Shrewsbury, Missouri. She is survived by her husband, Walter; her mother, Patricia; her sisters, Jan (Mark) Hurt and Laurie Abernathy; her brothers-in-law, Michael (Patti) Rohn, Ken Rohn, and Earl (Connie) Rohn; sister-in-law Ruby Rohn Kidd (Tommy); and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Anthony and Susan Herrmann and Charles and Florence Lennon; her father, Edward A. Herrmann; and her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Leroy and Ruby Rohn.
She was a proud Parkway West graduate, class of 1977, and a graduate of St. Louis Community College, class of 1978, where she majored in the dental assisting program. She worked for many years as a dental assistant and later a medical assistant until health issues forced her to step away. She enjoyed singing in the church choir.
Family was very important to Beth, from visiting her family in Northern Michigan to helping with the care of her father, mother and grandmother.
Visitation: June 20, 2022, 4 to 8 p.m. at Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois Road, St. Louis, MO. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. June 21, 2022, at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, 17 Joy Avenue, Webster Groves, MO 63119.