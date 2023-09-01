Elisabeth A. (Ibby) Stern

Stern, Elisabeth A. (Ibby), passed away Aug. 25, 2023, at age 96 in St. Petersburg, Florida. She was the wife of 65 years to George; mother to Chris (Karin Hannah), Mark (Lynn Thilman), Rick and Jenifer (Bob Quier); grandmother to 10; and great-grandmother to one.
Ibby, the daughter of Dr. Peter and Mary Ainslie, grew up in Baltimore, and graduated from both Goucher College and Smith College. After marrying George in 1951, she supported his military career, residing in Baltimore, Fort Knox and Berlin, before establishing roots in St. Louis. She started a new career in real estate, enjoying her job until she was 80. Besides being an avid reader and supporter of the Kirkwood library, she loved playing bridge.
After retiring from real estate, she worked as a volunteer for the St. Louis Symphony, and was an active member of the Webster Groves Christian Church.
A celebration of life will be held in the future. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the St Louis Symphony or the Webster Groves Christian Church.