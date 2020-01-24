Listening is where it begins for the team at ADJ Interiors, a St. Louis-based, full-service, high-end residential interior design firm that delights clients nationwide with innovation, spunk, and authentic experiences.
“Our team really listens and learns how our clients live in their spaces, and about their styles and their preferences. Most importantly, we don’t push an agenda,” said April Jensen, ADJ’s CEO who founded the company in 1994. “We design to their vision, their function, and their favorites.”
This means that if a client loves an old sofa or has their eye on a new showstopping coffee table, the ADJ team will make the design work with this beloved element.
But it’s more than aesthetics — it’s about making a space fun, functional, and sacred. The team specializes in interior design, interior architecture, space planning, and complete project management — often working with the architect or home builder from a project’s inception.
“We take the stress out of home remodeling,” shared Jensen.
She has created a culture that takes the stress out of work, too. The ADJ team thrives on collaboration and fun. They describe themselves as storytellers, humbled by the challenge of interpreting clients’ visions and telling their stories through design.
And design was always part of Jensen’s story. Drawn to fashion, art, and music, Jensen traveled extensively as a young adult before combining all her passion and creativity into a career in interior design. As well-versed in construction as she is in fabric choices, Jensen takes a wholistic approach to interior design. In fact, that’s why she started her own firm — to have the freedom to do what is best for the client — and have fun along the way.
Although Jensen has diverse tastes, she’s excited that minimalism no longer seems the aesthetic of choice. She delights in the bold hues, fun textures, and layered accessories that are making a comeback as we enter 2020. “It’s about fun, function, and expression,” said Jensen. “Your space should elicit an exhale when you walk through the door.”
