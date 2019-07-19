This is in response to the letter from fellow Kirkwood resident Andy Travis claiming that Blues fans, who celebrated the epic 2019 Stanley Cup and don’t support the electoral college, are a bit disingenuous since the Bruins outscored the Blues 22-18.
Claiming that those who believe champions should be determined based on the number of games won in a championship series must also embrace the electoral college infers that those who believe champions should be crowned based on the number of goals or runs scored in a series must embrace the national popular vote.
Which begs the question: Is he a Cardinals fan? Does he celebrate the legendary players on the 1964 roster: Brock, Shannon, Gibson and McCarver? If so, by his logic, he has a choice to make: either support stripping those players of their rings since the Yankees outscored the Cardinals 33-31 in that fall classic, or embrace a national popular vote.
It’s O.K. Andy, you can be a Cardinals fan and support the electoral college, just as I can be a Blues fans who supports a national popular vote. Let’s not conflate two unrelated issues.
Kirkwood