The letters to the editor in the July 5 edition regarding dissatisfaction with the Electoral College cry out for a response.
One writer asks what to her must be a rhetorical question, whether any countries select their presidents or prime ministers by a means other than majority vote? In fact, the British, Canadian and Australian citizens cast no votes at all for prime minister. The leader of the majority party or coalition in Parliament becomes prime minister. A similar method is used in Germany’s Bundestag when selecting the country’s chancellor. Interestingly, Russia’s president is chosen by direct vote.
Another writer ridiculously claims that U.S. senators were, prior to the 17th Amendment, selected by Congress. Of course, the original provisions of Article I, Section 3 called for senators’ selection by each state’s legislature.
Rather than heed the advice of the apparently uninformed, who may be upset with the last election results, I would encourage people to look at this issue long term. But for a few recent exceptions, Missouri has been a bellwether state in presidential elections, voting for the eventual winner about 90% of the time since 1900. Missouri can choose persons over party, having elected persons as dissimilar as Claire McCaskill and Kit Bond, Jay Nixon and John Danforth. With a national election, a person’s vote is one in 235 million, whereas in voting for electors, a person’s Missouri vote is one in four million, which in my opinion carries more weight.
Lastly, I believe that Missouri’s best interests do not always align with New York and California’s, and that we should keep our own voice.
Kirkwood