As that gigantic eyesore takes shape at the corner of South Taylor and East Monroe, I am quickly reminded of how the millions of dollars earmarked for it could have been better utilized for other things instead of a new theatre. Perhaps better snow removal, fixing potholes or even free leaf removal.
This, along with the continued demolition of century homes, reinforce the point that elections matter and that we need to keep in mind what’s important to our community when deciding on city council candidates.
Kirkwood