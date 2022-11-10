Missouri voters on Tuesday elected Republican Eric Schmitt to the U.S. Senate, showed their preference for legalizing recreational marijuana, and by a narrow margin allowed Democrat Sam Page a second full term as St. Louis County Executive.
Missouri Attorney General Schmitt has enjoyed a successful, relatively swift rise in establishing himself as a powerful, often controversial presence in state politics. He will now represent Missourians in Washington.
“Ladies and gentlemen, we did it. We won the election,” Schmitt told his crowd of supporters on election night. “But we did more than that. We sent a message to Joe Biden that enough is enough. We want our country back.”
It was just 14 years ago, in May 2008, that Schmitt resigned from the Glendale Board of Aldermen to campaign for state Senate. He would serve two four-year terms in the Missouri Senate before his election to state treasurer in 2016. In 2018, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson appointed Schmitt to fill Josh Hawley’s unexpired term as attorney general.
The 47-year-old’s political rise continued with Tuesday’s midterm election and his win over Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine for a seat in the U.S. Senate. Though 61% of voters in St. Louis County cast ballots for Busch Valentine, Schmitt managed to collect just over 55% of the vote statewide. He will fill the seat currently held by Republican Roy Blunt, who did not seek reelection.
U.S. Congress
In a pair of area races for U.S. Congress, incumbent Democrat Cori Bush easily defeated Republican Andrew Jones in District 1, and in District 2 U.S. Rep. Ann Wagner collected just shy of 55% of the vote in defeating Democratic challenger Trish Gunby. In St. Louis County, the margin was closer with Wagner garnering 50.3% of the votes to Gunby’s 47.8%.
Wagner was first elected to Congress 10 years ago.
“I again cannot thank the wonderful people of St. Louis County, St. Charles, Franklin and Warren counties for entrusting me with the honor of serving you in Congress,” Wagner said in a prepared statement following her victory Tuesday night. “This district is home to me, and there is no better feeling than representing our conservative, Midwest values in Congress.”
Gunby, who has represented the 99th District in the Missouri House of Representatives since 2020, had a high hurdle to clear with the recently redrawn U.S. House District 2 now leaning more heavily Republican than before. District 2 now extends into GOP strongholds like Warren and Franklin counties while eliminating some of the more Democratic-leaning areas.
Following her reelection Tuesday night, Wagner said she will continue to work for a better future for all Missourians.
“That begins with pushing back on the Democrats’ radical agenda that has recklessly spent trillions of your taxpayer dollars,” she said. “Missourians are tired of paying more at the gas pump, grocery store and for their energy bills. You deserve to keep more of your hard-earned money, and I am committed to reining in this out-of-control spending and making sure government works for you.”
St. Louis County
Democrats fared a bit better at the St. Louis County level. St. Louis County Executive Sam Page held back a formidable challenge from Democrat-turned-Republican Mark Mantovani to win reelection. Page received 188,966 (51.5%) votes to Mantovani’s 168,475 (46%). Green Party candidate Randall Holmes collected 9,173 votes. Voter turnout in St. Louis County was 57.6%.
Page’s win on Tuesday continues more than three decades of continuous Democratic rule over the county executive’s office. Democrat George “Buzz” Westfall was elected county executive in 1990, defeating the last Republican to lead the county, H.C. Milford of Webster Groves.
Mantovani and Page had squared off before for the county executive position, with Page coming out on top in the 2020 Democratic primary election. Mantovani had also challenged County Executive Steve Stenger in the 2018 Democratic primary, but lost by a narrow margin.
Though a Democrat, Mantovani was chosen by St. Louis County’s Republican Central Committee to replace Katherine Pinner, who had dropped out of the race in September.
Page became county executive in 2019 after Stenger resigned the office due to his indictment on federal corruption charges. Page’s tenure has been rocked by political infighting, some of that among fellow Democrats on the council. Despite Mantovani’s criticism of Page as an ineffective leader, he was unable to overcome the demographics of St. Louis County, which have become increasingly more Democratic.
Following Tuesday’s vote, Democrats will maintain their 4-3 majority on the St. Louis County Council.
In District 3, Republican Tim Fitch’s county council seat will be succeeded by Republican Dennis Hancock, former longtime mayor of Fenton. With 33,363 votes (51.23%), Hancock beat out Democrat Vicki Lorenz Englund, who came up short with 30,347 votes (46.6%).
In District 5, incumbent Lisa Clancy easily won office, defeating challenger Steven Bailey with 63.75% of the vote. Clancy, a Democrat, is a Webster Groves native and a resident of Maplewood. She is a former county council chairman. Republican Bailey received 33.9% of the vote.
Missouri Senate District 24
In the state’s most competitive campaign for the Missouri Senate, Democratic state Rep. Tracy McCreery defeated Republican George Hruza.
Garnering 53.4% of the vote to Hruza’s 44.8%, McCreery will represent Senate District 24, which was redrawn to include all, or part, of Kirkwood, Glendale, Des Peres, Sunset Hills and Fenton.
“We knocked on tens of thousands of doors and talked to voters about what they care about, like access to affordable health care, giving working families a tax cut, supporting our first responders, giving our teachers a raise, and giving the women the right to make their own health care decisions,” McCreery told the Times following Tuesday’s election. “As your state Senator, I will continue to advocate for policies that make Missouri a better place to live and work.”
McCreery will replace Democrat Jill Schupp, who represented the district for eight years and will be termed out of office. Facing her own term limits and having represented House District 88 since 2014, McCreery chose to run for the Missouri Senate.
Both McCreery and Hruza, a dermatologist and Huntleigh resident, ran expensive and critical TV ad campaigns. Hruza charged McCreery with missing House votes and not passing any House bills, while McCreery was critical of her opponent for his campaign donations to “radical, anti-choice politicians.”
An Olivette resident since 2002, McCreery has worked as a fundraiser for Planned Parenthood and as an associate director for Pro-Choice Missouri.
She was also an early member of the St. Louis Million Mom March, a group formed to fight gun violence; a member of the Women’s Group on Race Relations; and is a founding member of the Consumers Council of Missouri. She said education will be one of her top priorities in the Senate.
Missouri House Of Representatives
Tuesday’s results were a repeat of the 2020 election outcome for Republican Dean Plocher, who once again triumphed over Democratic challenger Luke Barber to represent District 89 in the Missouri House of Representatives.
Plocher, who has served the Missouri House since 2015, currently serves as majority floor leader. In September 2021, he was unanimously elected to serve as the next speaker of the house beginning in January 2023. Plocher tallied 60.1% of the vote in his win over Barber.
In Missouri House District 90, incumbent Democrat Barbara Phifer easily defeated Kirkwood School District parent and Republican Gary Bokermann, Jr.
Phifer received 11,343 votes (62.6%), to Bokermann’s 6,786 votes (37.43%).
Local Democrat and incumbent Sarah Unsicker, House District 83, handily defeated her Libertarian opponent Andrew Bolin. Jo Doll, also a local Democrat and incumbent representing House District 91, ran unopposed in Tuesday’s election.
Compiled by Times staff members Kevin Murphy, Jaime Mowers and Melissa Wilkinson.