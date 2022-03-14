To the voting public, incumbents and office holders bear the greatest burden to show leadership and competence on the civic stage. Public perceptions often determine election outcomes. The April election for Webster citizens may well reflect the past year’s events at city hall. Should voters believe or ignore the suggested widespread dissatisfaction with the current council?
Recent controversy surrounds the publicized ballooning gap between revenue and expenditures. Cost-cutting and better revenue sources are being discussed, hopefully expeditiously. Many however point to the “gap” as evidence that the present council has done little to creatively deal with shortfalls, mostly drawing on reserves and federal largesse as stopgaps.
Actual 2021 attempts to gain revenues have been clearly futile, first by voter rejections of two referendums on internet sales taxes and code changes to allow more duplex residential construction. Resubmission of the internet sales tax measure only reinforces the perception of a council indifferent to citizen wishes.
But dwarfing those fiscal attempts to augment revenue was the 2021 fiasco of disinformation and expense surrounding the Douglass Hill redevelopment plan, from inception to rejection. Public commentary effectively exposed the lack of transparency about the project, which was overwhelmingly seen as too large, too destructive and too dismissive of public objections to reasonably ever see the light of day.
The Dec. 7, 2021, unanimous council rejection of the Douglass Hill project led wary citizens to view that vote suspiciously given earlier continuous support by some council members.
In retrospect, the current council made clear choices to increase revenues and “modernize” Webster Groves through development. Unfortunately, those choices had consequences, namely, less time spent to create Webster-compatible developments, prioritization of developer’s plans and promises over citizen input, and creation of a climate of distrust of this city council.
The April elections will provide some gauge of public perceptions on key issues and candidates. Remaining will be the tough questions: What to do about the revenue gap, affordable housing and responsible developments, all compatible with Webster values and image. All of these issues and possible solutions will remain whomever is elected.
Ralph Hoffsten
Webster Groves