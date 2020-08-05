After a neck-and-neck contest most of Tuesday evening, Amendment 2 for Medicaid expansion pulled ahead with 53% of Missouri voters choosing to support the health care measure.
Missouri now joins 37 other states that have already chosen to expand the federally-subsidized health insurance program, which will eventually allow Medicaid coverage for an additional 230,000 low-income people in the state.
The successful vote on Tuesday, Aug. 4, flies in the face of repeated rejections by the Republican-controlled state legislature to the pass the Affordable Care Act (ACA) of 2010, which allows states to expand who can get coverage.
Had Missourians failed to pass the measure, the state would have remained with 12 others — most of them in the South — that have refused to allow health care expansion under ACA, also known as “Obamacare.”
Supporters with the group Protect Our Care issued a victory statement on Wednesday morning: “The Show Me State made health care access a reality for many who lost health care coverage during this pandemic. Despite Missouri being a deep red state, voters chose to expand Medicaid and reject President Trump’s repeated attempts to undermine the Affordable Care Act. This leaves Republicans 0-6 when Medicaid expansion is on state ballots and voters have a chance to expand access to care in their states.”
Opponents of Amendment 2 included most Republican state legislators and Gov. Mike Parson, who has been an outspoken critic of the proposal.
In his state-of-the-state speech earlier this year, Parson blasted the proposal because he said it would cause “a massive tax increase Missourians cannot afford.” He said it would necessitate cuts to education and infrastructure improvements in the state.
Other opponents of the amendment included Missouri Right to Life, which contends the proposal will cover certain contraceptives and “morning after” pills. The group says in its campaign literature that pro-life citizens will be forced to pay for abortions.
Planned Parenthood championed the passage of Amendment 2, calling out Parson in particular for his opposition to it.
“Unaccountable politicians like Gov. Parson have ignored our demands for justice and affordable health care,” said Evie Mead, director of policy and organizing for Planned Parenthood in Missouri. “They’ve denied Missourians health care and viciously attacked Missourians’ reproductive freedom.
“Voters have set a better course for our state, sending a clear message: We all deserve access to affordable health care, especially in a pandemic — regardless of who we are or where we live,” she said.
Other supporters of the proposal have included the Missourians for Healthcare and the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Washington University School of Medicine and physicians at other medical schools have also supported Amendment 2.