Thomas (Allen) Todd II was elected to fill an unexpired term ending in April 2023 for the Webster Groves Board of Education in the June 2 election.
Todd received 2,380 votes (roughly 50%) and beat out candidates Kevin M. Mitchell and Brian McQueary to take the spot.
Todd currently serves as the chair of the Webster Groves School District Advisory Committee. He has served on the district’s legislative advocacy committee and was president of the PTO at the Walter Ambrose Family Center.
Todd, 41, is married and has two children. He works as director of partnerships and initiatives for Health Literacy Media. He has spent 20 years working in non-profit, governmental and public policy settings, including working in state government and in the U.S. House of Representatives.
As a member of the board of education, Todd said he will seek to engage the community in two-way dialogue around the work the board of education is doing. He said understanding the needs of all district families means actively listening to and learning from them.
Todd believes smooth implementation of Prop E is “extremely important” over the next two years. Prop E is the $22 million bond issue approved by voters in April to pay for a variety of school district projects to improve safety, accessibility and space issues throughout the district.
