An amendment for Medicaid expansion passed by a wide margin in St. Louis County, according to unofficial results from the Aug. 4 election.
Constitutional Amendment No. 2 passed with an 72.8% majority, representing 181,501 "Yes" votes. Only 67,906 voted "No," or about 27.3%.
Should the rest of the state follow suit, the vote would expand Medicaid eligibility in Missouri to adults between ages 19 and 65 whose income is 133% of the federal poverty level or under — less than $18,000 a year for a single person and less than $30,000 per year for a family of three.
Under former President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act — often referred to as ObamaCare — states have had the opportunity to expand Medicaid for several years. Missouri has remained one of 13 states refusing to adopt the measure.
Should the expansion pass, coverage for newly eligible people would begin in 2021.
This is an ongoing story that will be updated when all state results are in.