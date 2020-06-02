Incumbent Emerson E. Smith, along with newcomers Karen Denise Alexander and Sarah Green Richardson, have been elected to the Webster Groves City Council.
Five candidates ran for three open seats. Smith received the most support with 2,984 votes, about 27%. Alexander received 2,508 votes (roughly 23%) and Green Richardson received 2,339 votes, or 21%.
The election was held June 2. The three victors beat out challengers Dan Meehan and Kathy Hart.
Smith was appointed to the council in June 2019 to replace Matt Armstrong. He previously served three terms on the Webster Groves Board of Education. His most recent term ended in 2018.
Smith, 65, is a 35-year resident of Webster Groves. He is retired after 31 years with Anheuser-Busch Employees Credit Union. He and his wife, Paula, have two children.
Smith holds a master’s degree in business administration. He serves on the board of the Webster-Rock Hill Ministries, and is a board member of the North Webster Neighborhood Coalition.
Smith said he will work to ensure financial accountability while instituting strong strategic planning and policy processes. He said considerations will be made through a lens of diversity and inclusion.
Alexander, a lifelong Webster Groves resident, is a real estate compliance officer, educating new homeowners for 36 years on the process of getting into mortgages and homes they could afford and keep.
Alexander attended Douglass Elementary and Plymouth Junior High and is a graduate of Webster Groves High School.
Affordable housing with a focus on economic and generational diversity is the motivating factor in her running for city council. Alexander said the community will be strengthened when senior citizens and long-time residents can afford to retire in Webster Groves.
Green Richardson works for Enterprise Holdings as a project manager and team supervisor in global management. She grew up in a small town in Tennessee and moved to St. Louis about 20 years ago to serve with AmeriCorps. Since then, she has volunteered as a rape crisis counselor with the YWCA St. Louis, and served two terms as treasurer of the PTO for Walter Ambrose Family Center Preschool in the Webster Groves School District.
Green Richardson, 43, is married with two children. She has lived in Webster Groves for 12 years. In the fall of 2018 Green Richardson began attending Webster Groves City Council meetings and work sessions.
Green Richardson said it is critical that the council better represents the entire community.
Check back tomorrow for more information and updated numbers.