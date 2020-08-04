Voters approved a minor overhaul to the St. Louis County Charter — a constitution that describes organization, powers and functions for governance of the region — according to unofficial election results in the Aug. 4 election.
The measure was approved with a simple majority required to pass. Approximately 62.53% of voters voted "Yes", or 149,121 votes. About 37.47% voted "No," or 89,372 votes.
Changes included:
- Removing gender-specific pronouns from the language.
- Adding registered voter and the residency requirements for boards and commissions. The county executive will have to evaluate boards and commissions annually.
- Changing the start date for terms for elected officials from Jan. 1 of the year after the election to the second Tuesday in January. Currently the county holds its inauguration ceremonies Jan. 1.
- In the event that the county executive position is vacant if the executive dies, is recalled or convicted of a felony, the county council chair will serve as the acting executive until the council appoints a successor at the second council meeting.
- Changing the number of signatures needed to recall the county executive, assessor or prosecuting attorney from 20% to 10% of the total votes cast for governor in the last election.
To access the full text of Proposition C, click here.