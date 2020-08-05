In a surprise upset that made national headlines on Tuesday, Cori Bush took down longtime U.S. Rep. William Lacy Clay, ending his 20-year career hold on Missouri’s 1st Congressional District.
The district seat boundaries stretch into Rock Hill and also take in the north part of Webster Groves. Bush’s primary victory puts her on a path to win in the Nov. 3 general election and to become the first Black woman to represent the state in Washington, D.C.
Bush ran as an insurgent candidate with the help of supporters of Bernie Sanders, and with his endorsement. She won over establishment Democrat Clay by a three percentage points: 72,812 votes to 68,201.
In their initial race for the office in 2018, Clay defeated Bush by more than 28,000 votes — a 20-point margin. Before Lacy Clay took office a score of years ago, his father William Clay held the seat for three decades.
Bush is credited with upsetting the Clay political dynasty of 52 years. The Florissant resident’s campaign grew out of protests against the police killing of Michael Brown in Ferguson in 2014.
In a victory speech on Tuesday night, Bush said it’s time for a working-class candidate to represent the district.
“We decided that we the people have the answers, and we will lead from the front lines,” she said.
On Wednesday morning during national network TV shows, Bush was asked if she could support the Democratic party’s standard bearer Joe Biden since they differ on the issue of “de-funding the police.”
Bush said there is misunderstanding about what that phrase means. She said she supports Biden for U.S. President and the most important thing on Nov. 3 will be to defeat Republican presidential incumbent Donald Trump.
Wagner v. Schupp
In Missouri’s 2nd Congressional District race on Nov. 3, the contest will be between incumbent Republican Ann Wagner and Democratic challenger Jill Schupp. Neither candidate faced opposition in their party’s primaries on Tuesday, Aug. 4.
U.S. Rep. Wagner bested Democratic challenger Cort VanOstran in the 2018 race for Congress in an election year when many Republican candidates in suburban districts went down to defeat. Wagner is a Ballwin resident.
Jill Schupp of Creve Coeur hopes to have a better outcome against the Republican incumbent in 2020. Schupp has served in the Missouri Legislature as a Senator for the 24th District.