Prop S failed 1

Kirkwood voters stood in long lines at the polls on Tuesday, June 2, to cast votes for Prop S for the Kirkwood School District. Residents rejected the measure with roughly 54.4% of votes cast against it./photo by Times photographer Diana Linsley

Kirkwood voters have rejected Prop S, a multi-million no-tax-increase bond issue that would have built a new elementary school and funded several other improvements.

The measure failed with 6,118 — or 54.4% — votes against it and 5,137 — or 45.6% — votes in support. It would have needed more than 57.14% to pass. 

Kirkwood School District officials said Prop S would be necessary to address the district’s growing enrollment and alleviate overcrowding in its schools. Critics said although the district labeled the measure as a no-tax-rate increase bond issue, passage of the multi-million dollar plan would have likely meant a tax increase for voters in the future. Those against Prop S also cited traffic, water runoff and environmental concerns.

To read our pre-election story on Prop S, click here.

Check back tomorrow for any updates and final numbers. 