Kirkwood voters have rejected Prop S, a multi-million no-tax-increase bond issue that would have built a new elementary school and funded several other improvements.
The measure failed with 6,118 — or 54.4% — votes against it and 5,137 — or 45.6% — votes in support. It would have needed more than 57.14% to pass.
Kirkwood School District officials said Prop S would be necessary to address the district’s growing enrollment and alleviate overcrowding in its schools. Critics said although the district labeled the measure as a no-tax-rate increase bond issue, passage of the multi-million dollar plan would have likely meant a tax increase for voters in the future. Those against Prop S also cited traffic, water runoff and environmental concerns.
To read our pre-election story on Prop S, click here.
Check back tomorrow for any updates and final numbers.