Incumbents Chad Kavanaugh and Jennifer Pangborn, along with newcomer Nikole Shurn have been elected to the Kirkwood School District Board of Education.
Five candidates ran for three open seats. Kavanaugh, who will now be serving his second term on the board, received the most support with 6,901 votes, or roughly 25.1%. Newcomer Shurn was next with 6,036 votes (roughly 22.0%) and incumbent Pangborn received 5,589 votes, or 20.3%.
The three victors beat out longtime incumbent Julie Backer and Michael Kleckner, who was running as a newcomer.
Kavanaugh is married and has three children, the youngest of whom attends Kirkwood High School. He has worked for Enterprise Holdings for 19 years. He has served on the board of adjustment for the city of Kirkwood, is involved in the Boy Scouts of America, is a member of the Rotary Club of Kirkwood, and is a deacon and an elder at Kirkwood Presbyterian Church.
“We all recognize the importance of our kids being in our buildings this fall and learning while balancing health and safety. The Kirkwood School District administration is working on all those plans while staying nimble and reactive to a very fluid situation right now,” Kavanaugh said.
Kavanaugh said that in addition to serving on the school board, his involvement in other service organizations provide him with a multifaceted perspective of how both the school district and the community work. Much of service involved fundraising and volunteer activities on behalf of Kirkwood schools.
Kavanaugh, a resident of the school district for over 25 years, said a top priority for the upcoming school year will be the transition to the new district superintendent, David Ulrich. This comes at a time when the district must “address current and future enrollment challenges relative to our facilities and classrooms. I will listen to the community and find common ground,” he said.
Pangborn works as an engineer and community planner with WSP | Parsons Brinckerhoff. Since being elected to the board in 2017, she has served on numerous committees, including representing the Kirkwood School District as a delegate to the Missouri School Board Association. She currently serves as vice president of the Kirkwood School District Board of Education.
“The challenging times we are living in now will impact our students’ education in the future. The social emotional and mental health of our kids must be at the forefront of all decisions moving forward,” Pangborn said. “I believe the school board will need to be looking at policy changes for curriculum and student needs, procedural changes for flexibility in the classrooms, and more advocacy at the state level for funding and local control to do what is best for Kirkwood.”
Pangborn said that in 2018 she advocated restarting the district’s safety and security committee to ensure student safety was being discussed. She said the district quickly identified and addressed safety issues.
“The last three years on the Kirkwood School Board have been busy. I’ve spent time learning about our district, understanding our strategic plan and, most important, focusing on students,” Pangborn said.
Pangborn said she has collaborated with teachers to ensure the district is providing resources to students and to address not only their educational needs, but also their social and emotional needs.
“As a mom of three young boys, I promise to always keep our students at the forefront of all my decision making,” she said. “Our district has a lot going on, and knowledge of the board and district, ethical board members, and someone who has a unique background in engineering and community planning will ensure our students needs are met and our tax dollars are used wisely.”
Board newcomer Shurn is a former middle and high school English language arts teacher for St. Louis Public Schools. She currently holds the position of Wyman Wrap Around Services building director for the University City School District, where she is responsible for assessing student needs and addressing those needs by identifying community resources that will assist in student achievement.
The 1996 Kirkwood High School graduate holds a B.S. degree in business marketing from Kentucky State University, a master’s in media communications from Webster University, and a master’s in secondary education. She has over 20 years of combined experience in the areas of nonprofit, education, corporate and entrepreneurship, and touts herself as the only candidate in the race with a background in education.
“I strongly believe now more than ever we need a school board member who is currently working in education and understands what it will take to ensure that kids’ needs are being met when we come back to school,” Shurn said. “While we may not know what returning to school in the fall will look like, what I do know is that as an innovative thinker and a committed educator, students will always come first, with compassion, ethics and transparency leading the way — making this transition back to normal as comfortable and safe as possible.”
As a Kirkwood school board member, Shurn said she will commit to fighting for academic excellence for all students. She said she would hold the district accountable for doing the work to close the achievement gap by evaluating the Kirkwood School District Task Force to Eliminate the Achievement Gap.
“That was created in 2016 but has yet to be implemented, from talk to action,” she said.
Shurn said she would work to ensure that social and emotional needs of students are being met.
“Kirkwood loses one too many students every year to suicide, and some children in elementary schools are suffering from anxiety. We must make sure that our students are happy and well so that they can learn,” she said.
Check back tomorrow for any updates and final numbers.