Incumbent Dr. Sam Page will keep his position as Democratic candidate for St. Louis County Executive, according to unofficial election results of the election on Tuesday, Aug. 4.
Page, who defended his title from three challengers — Jake Zimmerman, Mark Mantovani and Jamie Tolliver — received about 38.1% of the vote, with 70,500 votes. Zimmerman received 24.5% with 45,326 votes; Mantovani received 29.6% or 54,858 votes; and Tolliver received about 7.8% with 14,418 votes.
A medical doctor, Page has argued that he is in a unique position to lead the county through the coronavirus pandemic. Page served in the Missouri House of Representatives from 2003 - 2008. In August 2014, he was elected as a District 2 council-member on the St. Louis County Council. Page was reelected in 2016 and was voted chairman of the council in 2017. He has served as St. Louis County Executive since 2019.
Page's challenger, Republican Paul Berry III, won against competitor Ed Golterman. Berry received about 58% of the vote with 28,754 votes. Golterman received 42% of the vote, or 20,839 votes.
Berry ran for county executive in 2018, losing to the later disgraced Steve Stenger. His platform, "St. Louis County First," involves establishing county relationships with federal and state leadership, supporting seniors and tax relief.
Election results are unofficial at this time. Numbers will be updated as necessary.