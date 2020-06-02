Newcomers Liz Gibbons, incumbent Maggie Duwe and previously council member Bob Sears have been elected to the Kirkwood City Council.
Newcomer Gibbons received the most support with 4,723 votes, or roughly 24.4%, followed by incumbent Duwe, who garnered 4,220 votes (roughly 21.8%). Newcomer Bob Sears took the third spot with 3,448 votes, or about 17.8 percent.
Six candidates were seeking three spots on the council. The three victors beat out incumbent Ellen Edman, and newcomers Joe Fuchs and Sandy Washington.
In addition, Kirkwood Mayor Timothy Griffin, who was elected in 2016, was unopposed in his bid for a second term in office and reelected.
Newcomer Gibbons is retired from the travel industry, where she worked for 23 years with such firms as Maritz, Chase Park Plaza and Gwin’s Travel in Kirkwood. Married with two adult children, Gibbons boasts an extensive history of public service.
She is currently on the Kirkwood School District Superintendents Council, and is vice president of the Kirkwood Historical Society, is vice president of the Frank Lloyd Wright House at Ebsworth Park.
Gibbons ran her campaign on “Healthy Streets, Healthy Development and Healthy Community.”
“Kirkwood streets are in deplorable condition. I learned that years ago the street department was basically disbanded. Staff went from 30 to 12. Most trucks and equipment were sold. The current street department is basically filling potholes,” Gibbons said.
She said that while the current administration now has a plan to repair streets, those repairs will take a long time.
“We need a plan to speed that up that includes sidewalks and crosswalks. There are sidewalks in bad shape and some end in the middle of a street. Crosswalks need to look like the ones on South Geyer and have bump outs like the one on Woodbine,” she said.
Gibbons continued, saying that an education campaign needs to be initiated to protect citizens who use city crosswalks.
“Unfortunately, many drivers do not respect the rules associated with crosswalks. We need to change that. This is a safety issue for everyone in Kirkwood,” she said.
On the issue of “healthy development,” Gibbons agrees with the city’s master plan that identifies a “missing middle,” — duplexes, four families, courtyard apartments, bungalows, and townhouses.
“These options are in keeping with the history and character of Kirkwood yet adapt to the future needs in an appropriate way,” Gibbons said.
On healthy community, Gibbons believes major decisions need to be made on what to do with the community center.
“It should be a place for healthy activity and engagement for all the people of Kirkwood. We need to encourage all citizens to get active. In addition, we should work to make available the unused railroad spur that could extend the end of Grant’s Trail into downtown Kirkwood,” Gibbons said.
Duwe has served on the council since 2016. The 68-year-old chiropractor and educator has lived in Kirkwood for 38 years.
Duwe has been a member of Community for Understanding and Hope since 2008; a member of 50 Trees since 2010; a member of Keep Kirkwood Green since 2010; a member of Kirkwood Neighbors United from 2013 to 2015; and a member of the Meacham Park Neighborhood Association from 2008 to present.
“After serving two terms on the Kirkwood Human Rights Commission, I knew that I wanted to continue to serve the city. The logical next step was to seek elective office. I was, gratefully, elected to my first four year term in 2016,” Duwe said. “I learned more than I can say in the last four years. I’ve met and worked with citizens all across Kirkwood. I have come to find that this is good and fulfilling work.”
Duwe said streets and sidewalks continue to be great concern to Kirkwood citizens.
“We are entering the fifth year of our current five year program for repairing/replacing the worst streets, while keeping up the middle and the best. It took a number of years for our streets to get to where they were before we began our program, and it will take several years more to get them back,” Duwe said. “And of course, there will always be needed maintenance. I am in favor of all we can reasonably do to fix our streets.”
She said just having well-paved streets is not enough. Streets must be safe for everyone.
“The goal of Vision Zero and Complete Streets, and my personal goal, is that the streets of Kirkwood are ultimately safe for everyone,” Duwe said. “This includes pedestrians, cyclists, differently-abled, car drivers, everyone. I look forward to being part of this continuing journey. Everyone has a right to move about safely on our streets and on our sidewalks.”
Duwe said concern over infill and overfill housing remain a concern.
“I am in favor of thoughtful and reasonable zoning so that we build compatible houses and protect the rights of the neighbors and neighborhoods adjoining them,” Duwe said. “The decisions we make now impact Kirkwood for a long time. I believe it is my job as a council member to have the foresight to understand the implications of our votes and decisions.”
Duwe said she will strive to preserve Kirkwood’s diversity.
“I love Kirkwood for all our likenesses and differences. We are a beautiful and interesting mixed multitude! I hope we continue to grow in this way. I support programs and activities that bring us more knowledge, understanding and respect for each other,” she said.
Sears should be a familiar name to those who follow Kirkwood government. While not an incumbent candidate, Sears previouslyserved two terms on the council — from 2010 to 2018. The city charter prevented him from seeking a third consecutive term.
Sears, 57, is an attorney, is married and has two children. The Kirkwood High School graduate has called the Greentree city his home for 39 years.
Sears said he still has the passion, vision and temperament to be a “thoughtful and reasoned member of the council. If elected, Sears said citizens would be the cornerstone of all of his decision-making.
“When council wrote the mission and vision statements, I insisted that the people need to be first, unequivocally. The council agreed,” Sears said. “Kirkwoodians may have different visions for the city but they all deserve and desire one thing. They want to be secure and to enjoy their chosen neighborhood. They want the small town feel with quality amenities and services. They want their neighbors to enjoy with them a quality of life that is hard for other communities to equal. With all of that in mind as the basis for my thought process, I strive to provide it through council decisions and the hard work of our great city staff. All of the issues, then, relate to support of the citizens.”
Sears said streets are the number one issue raised by Kirkwoodians. Sears said that when he started on the council the city allocated $1 million annually toward street repairs.
“During my terms I supported every proposal for more investment in streets and when I left the investment amount was about $3 million — without having raised taxes,” Sears said.
The next order of business, according to Sears, is to make sure that the city’s zoning codes are up to modern standards and reflect what most people in Kirkwood desire — responsible development.
“The third issue is what many Kirkwoodians describe as ‘infill housing.’ I find that they mean old, perfectly good houses demolished to be replaced with monstrously proportioned new homes,” Sears said. “Styles and housing preferences change over time and our ordinances need to reflect that to an appropriate degree. Therefore, I would seek to make sure that our codes establishing limits on new construction are followed by builders.”
Check back tomorrow for any updates and final numbers.