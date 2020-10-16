Kirkwood
• A notary will be available in the front vestibule of the Kirkwood Public Library, 140 E. Jefferson Ave., on Saturday, Oct. 17, from 9 a.m. to noon, and Wednesday, Oct. 21, from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Masks are required.
• The Kirkwood Human Rights Commission, in partnership with Kirkwood United Methodist Church, 201 W. Adams Ave., will have notaries available on Saturdays, Oct. 17 and 24, from 10 to 1 p.m., and Sundays Oct. 18 and 25, from noon to 3 p.m. Masks are required.
Webster Groves
• The city of Webster Groves will host a ballot notary drive on Saturday, Oct. 17, from 9 a.m. to noon, at three locations: the main pavilion at Blackburn Park; the Ivory Crockett Park Pavilion; and the Southwest Park Pavilion. Only election ballots will be notarized. Identification must be presented and everyone is asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Voters are also asked to mail in their own ballot following the event. For more details, visit www.webstergroves.org/notarydrive.
• Also on Saturday, Oct. 18, the Webster-Kirkwood Times will host a notary service outside its office at 122 W. Lockwood Ave., from 12 to 4 p.m.
• Webster Groves Presbyterian Church will offer free mail-in ballot notarization services on Sundays, Oct. 18 and 25, from noon to 3 p.m. Notary services will be held on the parking lot on the east side of the church, 45 W. Lockwood Ave. Masks must be worn.