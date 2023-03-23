Burns, Eleanor (nee Stathis), 57, passed away Sunday, March 12, 2023. She was the beloved wife of Mark Burns for 24 years; loving mother of Riley and Ainsley Burns; dear daughter of Geraldine “Becky” and the late James Stathis; dear sister of Charles (Lori) and the late Natalie Stathis; dear sister-in-law of Kathleen (the late John) Lowe, Patricia (Frank) Francois, Denis (Mary Ellen), Thomas (Vickie), Clement, Jr. (Karon), Robert (Eileen), Kenneth (Kathleen), Mary Ellen (Mike) Leary, and the late James Burns; and dear aunt, cousin, and friend to many.
Eleanor was a selfless, loving, caring, funny, and intelligent woman. She was an avid hostess who loved to share her light with others through her company, cooking, and gifts. She dedicated her life to her two children and they will miss her beyond words.
Eleanor loved spending her time with friends from tennis, pickleball, book club, bunko, bingo, Merck, MQP, and many more. We were blessed to have Eleanor as our mother and wife.
A Funeral Service was held on Monday, March 20, at Assumption Greek Orthodox Church. Memorial contributions may be made to One-Classroom.com Arrangements by Bopp Chapel.