Hunt, Eleanor Burch (Bunny), R.N., Sept. 30, 1930 - Nov. 24, 2019. Bunny, Mom, Gma went home to Jesus on Nov. 24, 2019. Bunny was preceded to paradise by her parents, Robert T. and Eleanor C. Burch, her sister Florence (Toddie) Cristofv, her brothers-in-law Robert John Hunt and Anthony J. Catzaro, and the love of her life, husband John C. Hunt (U.S.M.C. retired). She is survived by her only son Philip John Hunt (Janet), her grandson John A. Hunt (Karlee) and her great-grandson Grafton John Hunt, her sisters-in-law Marsha Hunt Catanzaro and Dena Renee Hunt, and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Bunny graduated from Webster Groves High School, Culver Stockton College and St. Luke’s School of Nursing. Bunny’s love for nursing, her fellow man and her country led her to the Cadet Nurse Corps and on to a U.S. Navy nurse during WWII.
In later years and until she was 89, Bunny loved her work and time with the agents and staff of our company, then Prudential Advantage Realtors, now Berkshire Hathaway Advantage Realtors.
Bunny loved her family, her dogs and cats, her life in Webster Groves and at our Roughside Ranch. Most of all, she loved her Grandson John Hunt. Bunny is missed by all of us and will never be forgotten. We rejoice in her salvation in our Lord.
With much gratitude to the loving staff at Marymount Manor in Eureka and, in particular, Sherri Williams, Bunny’s friend and caregiver.
A private graveside service was held. Bunny requested memorial donations to Crystal Peaks Youth Ranch, 19344 Innes Market Road, Bend, OR 97703.