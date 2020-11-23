It is property tax shock time again! It is that time of year when we realize that our elected local officials are not keeping one of the many promises they ran for office on — the promise to fight to lower property taxes.
They especially pledge to fight to lower and possibly cap the taxes of senior citizens so that we can continue to live comfortably in the homes we worked for and paid for in the city that we love.
When we follow their progress in office, we see that this is never mentioned again until they run for reelection. That is when we hear the promise/lie again.
Most of the property taxes in Webster go to the school district. As senior citizens, our children are long past school days and some of us never had children in the school district, yet we pay as if we do and did. Parents with children in Webster schools should pay the largest portion of the school taxes and not have it tacked onto the property taxes of seniors.
Webster Groves continues to abuse its senior citizens with exorbitant property taxes and with no consideration of the hardship it causes them. Elder abuse is against the law. Webster is committing elder abuse.
Sharon B. Jones
Webster Groves