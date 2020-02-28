We are disgusted and upset by the ignorance displayed by the human race toward our Earth and toward our future. As students at North Kirkwood Middle School, we know we are not in a position to solve the world’s environmental problems ourselves. However, we can start small, and gradually make a larger difference. We would love our community’s help to make a dent in one problem.
A considerable amount of litter thrown on the ground ends up as floating garbage patches in the middle of the Pacific and Atlantic oceans. When we researched these trash islands, we were absolutely crushed to see so many birds, especially albatross, found dead with stomachs full of plastic. We also saw coastlines around the world blanketed with trash. Some of that plastic has even worked its way into our food chains, and we are eating food on a daily basis containing microplastics without even knowing it. All this because too many people are too lazy to dispose of their trash properly.
Most people don’t realize litter doesn’t linger where it is dropped. When someone litters, wind and rain can carry litter into nearby storm sewers, then into creeks, then into rivers, and eventually to the oceans. Eighty percent of all the trash in the oceans originated on land, including from the middle of continents. Most of the litter consists of plastics which just keep breaking down into smaller and smaller pieces. The tiny pieces of plastic eventually break down into pieces so small they are called microplastics. These microplastics get into our food sources which are undoubtedly affecting our health.
Do you want to help Kirkwood and ultimately the world? Come help North Kirkwood Middle School in our project to clean the streets of Kirkwood on the weekend of Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 29 and March 1.
You can get involved by organizing a group to clean up an area of Kirkwood. Contact us at Chris.Hooker@Kirkwoodschools.org to claim an area or be assigned an area to clean-up. We will be handing out free trash bags for your group to use at the Kirkwood Train Station between 8 and 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29, and Sunday, March 1. Gloves and safety vests can be borrowed.